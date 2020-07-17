HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State police liquor control enforcement officers say after visiting nearly 4,000 licensed establishments from Monday through Thursday, they issued 44 warnings to businesses failing to follow coronavirus orders.

These unannounced compliance checks make sure all customers are wearing masks when entering, exiting or moving through the restaurant or bar and that employees wear masks at all times. Police are also checking to make sure there are 6 feet or physical barriers between customers at tables or booths as well as ensuring maximum capacity limits are posted and enforced.

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued two warnings between July 13-16 and no notices of violation after visiting 1,277 licensed businesses. They did not release the names of the establishments given warnings.

In Erie, out of the 114 businesses checked, five of them were issued warnings.

Recently, the Allegheny County Department of Health ordered the Young Men Republican Club of Allegheny County to close for not following the county’s coronavirus order restricting bars and restaurants.

State police say violators may face administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

On Thursday, a new statewide order went into effect limiting indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy and prohibiting alcohol consumption unless the drink comes with a meal.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.