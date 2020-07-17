PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are giving season-ticket holders the chance to have their money refunded for this season or put it toward next season’s tickets.

The Steelers say they’re evaluating each refund application on a case-by-case basis.

“The excitement of the Steelers, I like football,” Arleen Jama said from her North Braddock home.

Jama has had Steelers season tickets for 40 years. While she still plans to cheer on the Steelers this season from home, she is not a fan of the refund application process.

In the application, the Steelers say all refunds will be decided on a case-by-case basis and ask the season-ticket holder to acknowledge the Steelers do not have to grant the application.

“That didn’t sit well with me. I’m retired and I want to live a long life and I don’t want to put myself in that situation,” she said.

Jama is still waiting to hear back about her submission.

“I don’t think they should be questioning. If you do opt-out, as a season-ticket holder, you should be able to do that,” she told KDKA.

According to the Steelers, a majority of season-ticket holders likely will not have their applications denied. In fact, they said hardly any requests have been denied to this point. Although, they didn’t say how many applications have been submitted.

If anyone is denied, everything reverts back to the original season-ticket agreement.

“We didn’t want to lose the seat license this year. So when they came out with that option, we jumped on it,” Tim Murray said from his Hampton Township home.

Murray has had his tickets for about 15 years. His application has already been approved, but he wasn’t too concerned while he waited on an answer.

“I guess the thought was there but we didn’t dwell on it much. We just figured what happens, happens,” Murray said.

The Steelers said applications should be processed in a matter of days.

“Hopefully, we see some games at least on TV and then next year we get back to our normal routine,” Murray said.

If you need any help with your application or have any questions, you’re asked to call the Steelers’ ticketing offices.