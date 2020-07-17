PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In-person classes at the University of Pittsburgh may be in jeopardy.
Today I wrote to the Pitt community about the challenges we face with cases rising across the county. I share many of your concerns. But I believe in our plans and know our community can rise to meet these challenges. Read my full message here: https://t.co/oW94w81tqq
— Patrick Gallagher (@PittChancellor) July 17, 2020
In a letter on Friday, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said he is uncertain of when students will return for the fall semester.
Students are scheduled to move into on-campus housing on Aug. 13, but Gallagher said that could change. Classes are scheduled to resume on Aug. 19.
He says some students and staff have asked for online-only classes.
The university has said there are three tiers to its reopening plan: guarded, elevated, and high-risk.
You can read Gallagher’s letter here.
