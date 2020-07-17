CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 240 New Cases With 17 More Patients Hospitalized, Countywide Cases Grow To 5,990
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Oakland, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In-person classes at the University of Pittsburgh may be in jeopardy.

In a letter on Friday, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said he is uncertain of when students will return for the fall semester.

Students are scheduled to move into on-campus housing on Aug. 13, but Gallagher said that could change. Classes are scheduled to resume on Aug. 19.

He says some students and staff have asked for online-only classes.

The university has said there are three tiers to its reopening plan: guarded, elevated, and high-risk.

You can read Gallagher’s letter here.

Comments