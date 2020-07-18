BUTLER (KDKA) – T.J. Kim is only 16-years-old, but he is already a hero to many people.

Kim is working to earn his pilot’s license and he is using his plane to deliver needed supplies to hospitals across the United States.

Today, he touched down in Butler County with PPE for Butler Memorial Hospital.

He says the mission started as a way to keep flying.

“When I first started, it was mostly a way for me to continue flight training, because everything got canceled, lacrosse season got canceled, school was online, and I didn’t really have anything else to do,” he said. “My school is very big on community service, it’s one of the big emphasis points there, so they kept sending out emails to the student body, saying. ‘keep finding a way to serve the community.'”

He was greeted by Congressman Mike Kelly and staff from the hospital.

From there, they unloaded the cargo and took it to the hospital.