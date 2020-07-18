Comments
BATAVIA, Il. (KDKA) — Aldi’s is requiring that customers wear face coverings at all stores effective July 27.
The company made the announcement on Friday.
“Our new face covering policy is an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” the company said in a release. “All ALDI employees will continue to wear face coverings, as they have for months.”
Any customer who does not want to wear a mask and still receive groceries from the company is encouraged by Aldi’s to get their items delivered or utilize curbside pickup.
According to Aldi’s website, there are approximately 40 Aldi’s store locations in western Pennsylvania with several locations in the Pittsburgh region.
