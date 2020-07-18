ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 135 new Coronavirus cases Saturday, and one additional death, out of 1,661 test results.

The county-wide total now stands at 6,125 since March 14. There are 5,933 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases.

In the newest cases, health officials say patient ages range from 9 months to 99 years old with the median age being 45. Positive results are from tests that span July 3 through July 17.

Here is an age breakdown of the cases in Allegheny County:

00-04 – 71 (1%)

05-12 – 101 (2%)

13-18 – 196 (3%)

19-24 – 1,059 (17%)

25-49 – 2,531 (41%)

50-64 – 1,131 (18%)

65 + — 1,036 (17%)

Here is a gender breakdown of the cases in Allegheny County:

Female – 3,274 (53%)

Male – 2,851 (47%)

Officials report that 507 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; with no more patients hospitalized since Friday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 170 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 79 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has grown to 207, with 195 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The most recently reported death is of a person aged 81 and the date of death is July 9, 2020. All deaths are of individuals ranging in age from 23-103, with 84 being the median age of those who have died.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.