PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former chief of Allegheny County Emergency Services has passed away, according to Allegheny County officials.

Per Allegheny County officials, Bob Full’s family released this statement about his passing:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Full on July 17, 2020. He dedicated his entire life to public service, serving as a lifelong volunteer fireman and working in public safety for the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized.”

Pittsburgh EMS Rescue 2 says that Bob Full was originally hired on as a paramedic in 1975 and served the city for 20 years. He also was the Director of Emergency Services before he left the position in 2011 to pursue a career in Harrisburg.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald also gave remarks about Bob Full’s service to Pittsburgh and his recent passing.

“I am saddened to hear tonight of the passing of Bob Full. Chief Full was a true public servant who dedicated his life to public safety and the protection of the community he called home, and the people he called friends and neighbors. We were fortunate that Allegheny County was that place,” Fitzgerald said. “During his tenure with the county, Chief Full’s leadership was instrumental in the consolidation of the many public safety answering points throughout the county. His work led to the creation of the Allegheny County 9-1-1 Center, the state-of-the-art facility that millions of people rely on today. His leadership moved this region forward at a critical time. My condolences to his family and friends on their loss.”

The current Chief of Allegheny County Emergency Services (ACES), Matt Brown, expressed his condolences as well.

“Like so many others that we serve with, he will always be ‘Chief Full.’ He was so influential in our county, region, and state as a leader with great vision and true understanding of all levels of public safety,” Brown said. “Our county and regional public safety experiences have all been impacted positively by Chief Full’s input and direction in some way.”

Officials say Full was 65 years old. He and his wife have lived in Swisshelm Park since 1983. Full is survived by his wife, daughter, son and three grandchildren.