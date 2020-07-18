CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 240 New Cases With 17 More Patients Hospitalized, Countywide Cases Grow To 5,990
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ambridge, Fire, Local News

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Fire crews from Beaver and Allegheny Counties are battling a fire this morning in Ambridge.

The crews are at the 300 block of 14th Street in Ambridge. This is across the street from the Ambridge Fire Department.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments