PLUM (KDKA) — A small group gathered in Boyce Park Friday afternoon, asking for a more inclusive and diverse community in Plum Borough.

The event included a presentation and also remarks from community leaders. Organizers said it’s important to bring events like these into the suburbs as a way to promote equality and call attention to racism within neighborhoods.

“Yeah I want people to realize there are issues that are occurring,” Jasmine Robinson said. “You can’t ignore them or be oblivious to them. You have to be aware because there are people of color that live in your neighborhood. So you have to be aware of things that are happening and then I just want this to be an awareness, so people are aware of what’s happening, they can learn from it, be educated by it.”

Organizers streamed the event live on Facebook Friday.