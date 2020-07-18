Comments
Pittsburgh Firefighters Fondly Remember Christopher Conway, Who Everyone ‘Looked At For A Laugh’
Pittsburgh Officials Mourning The Death Of City Firefighter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Firefighters paid tribute to Christopher Conway on Saturday morning.
RELATED:
Following the service, a lone bagpiper continued to play as they filed out.
A lone bagpiper plays as firefighters begin to file out after giving Firefighter Chris Conway one last salute before departing. pic.twitter.com/s07rRU1Z5v
— Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) July 18, 2020
Conway’s death was made public on Monday night, with local officials such as Daniel Gilman and Mayor Bill Peduto sending their condolences.
According to the family, Conway died after battling a brief illness.
You must log in to post a comment.