PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Firefighters paid tribute to Christopher Conway on Saturday morning.

    • Following the service, a lone bagpiper continued to play as they filed out.

    Conway’s death was made public on Monday night, with local officials such as Daniel Gilman and Mayor Bill Peduto sending their condolences.

    According to the family, Conway died after battling a brief illness.

