CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Crescent Township Police is asking residents to keep their pets close and within eyeshot after reports of some animal killing other animals and leaving the remains in yards.

“We have received reports about some sort of animal that has been killing and leaving animal remains in yards,” the police said in a Facebook post. “We are putting out this notice because we know many of you have small animals such as cats and dogs and do not want anyone to lose a furry family member.”

They also are reminding residents to be on the look out for the animal doing this and to especailly watch their pets during the night time hours.

