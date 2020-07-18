PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City officials, including County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, are paying tribute to Congressman John Lewis.
It was announced that Lewis, 80, passed away late on Friday. Last year, Lewis announced to the public that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I am saddened to learn of the death of a true national hero, Congressman John Lewis,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “As a Civil Rights icon, Congressman Lewis came to Pittsburgh a few years ago with Congressman Mike Doyle and inspired so many of us with his powerful speech at Ebenezer Baptist Church. His work for decades was an inspiration to us all and he will be sorely missed.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also gave tribute to Lewis on his Twitter. Early Saturday morning, Peduto tweeted a photo of Lewis with the caption “Rest in Power.”
Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/wg0Ys1Xsog
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 18, 2020
