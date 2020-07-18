HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 763 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, in addition to 15 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 100,241 since Friday’s report.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 11 and July 17 is 142,110 with 5,552 positive cases, health officials say. 19,399 test results were reported to the department by 10 p.m. on July 17.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 7,007.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 912,486 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 637 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, new restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

