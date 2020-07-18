PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s.

We will have plenty of sunshine all day.

A big concern is the Air Quality Alert some areas are under today. Code Orange means that air pollution particles could become unhealthy so outdoor time should be limited for children, people with asthma, heart/lung disease and the elderly.

By Sunday we still look mainly dry, hot and sticky with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity increases there for some areas could feel in the 100’s!

There will be a slight chance for an late day isolated afternoon shower or storm as a weak system tries to cross. If we see rain we could get a LITTLE relief from the heat. Next week the trend continues for hot, extremely humid conditions and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Stay hydrated and stay cool!

