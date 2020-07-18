Comments
IRWIN (KDKA) – One person is dead and another was taken to a local hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle occurred on Route 30 just after 9:00 p.m.
A driver of the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle was trapped for a time and then eventually rescued then taken to the hospital.
The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
An accident reconstruction team will be on scene to determine what happened.
It is not known at this time when this portion of Route 30 will reopen.
