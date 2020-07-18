CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 240 New Cases With 17 More Patients Hospitalized, Countywide Cases Grow To 5,990
By Shelby Cassesse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Bergman Street on Saturday evening.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

