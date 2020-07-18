Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Bergman Street on Saturday evening.
#BREAKING: At least one person is dead after a shooting in Sheraden. Police say a shotspotter notification brought them to the 3000 block of Bergman St.
One victim died at the scene. We are still working to figure out if there are any other victims. pic.twitter.com/5wTHabTRap
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) July 19, 2020
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second victim was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
