ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 138 new Coronavirus cases Sunday, and one additional death, out of 1,895 test results.

The county-wide total now stands at 6,263 since March 14. There are 6,070 confirmed cases and 193 probable cases.

In the newest cases, health officials say patient ages range from 11 months to 93 years old with the median age being 40. Positive results are from tests that span July 3 through July 18.

Here is the age breakdown of the cases in Allegheny County:

00-04 – 74 (1%)

05-12 – 103 (2%)

13-18 – 208 (3%)

19-24 – 1,075 (17%)

25-49 – 2,591 (41%)

50-64 – 1,159 (19%)

65 + — 1,053 (17%)

Here is the gender breakdown of the cases in Allegheny County:

Female – 3,354 (54%)

Male – 2,909 (46%)

Officials report that 508 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; with one more patient hospitalized since Saturday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 174 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 81 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has grown to 208, with 196 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The most recently reported death is of a person aged 82 and the date of death is July 18. All deaths are of individuals ranging in age from 23-103, with 84 being the median age of those who have died.

