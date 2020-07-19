Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

MacGyver

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Macgyver is a senior dog looking for his forever home. Macgyver came to Animal Friends when his owner could no longer care for him. He can be a little hesitant with handling and having people in his space. But he enjoys spending his afternoons resting and watching the world go by. Macgyver would do best in a home where he is the only pet and with adults only. If you would like to meet him, please fill out an application.

To find out more about how to adopt Macgyver, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Emmett & Chief

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Emmett needs a very special person. Because of that, he has been passed over for more adoptable felines and cuddly kittens for almost two years.

Emmett is an easy going, friendly cat who is house trained and good with other cats. He likes his cat nip toys. But, Emmett is pre-diabetic. He does well on a healthy diet and doesn’t need medicated at this time. The vet said his numbers are normal.

Emmett has been waiting at the shelter since October 2018. Click on his video to see him in action!

To find out more about how to adopt Emmett, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Chief is a friendly, happy, affectionate, energetic guy. He likes to play fetch and does really well dropping toys on command. Chief also will give his paw. He likes other dogs and is happy and excited when he sees them.

Chief likes playing in the water on hot days and belly rubs. He is a medium-strength walker. Click on his video to see him in action!

To find out more about how to adopt Chief, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

