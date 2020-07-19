PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle has voluntarily recalled a food product due to undisclosed allergens.

The recall was issued on July 17.

Giant Eagle Dried Island Fruit Mix may have undeclared Peanut, Almond, Milk and Soy allergens, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product has a best buy date of January 15, 2021 and is marked with UPC 3003491435. The Carmel Market District in Indiana, the Edinboro Giant Eagle in Pennsylvania and some Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Ohio sold the product in the produce sections.

There are currently no illnesses associated with the recall. According to the FDA, the packaging error was made by the manufacturer.

Customers are advised to either throw away the product or bring it back to the store where they purchased it from with a valid receipt. Any questions can be directed to Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324.