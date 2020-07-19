Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday, Pirates manager Derek Shelton revealed that third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the manager, Hayes gave his consent to make his test positive.
Hayes is currently quarantining and was not at practice at PNC Park on Sunday.
