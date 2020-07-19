CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 138 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death, 1 New Hospitalized Patient
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ke'Bryan Hayes, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, PNC Park, Spring Training 2.0

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday, Pirates manager Derek Shelton revealed that third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the manager, Hayes gave his consent to make his test positive.

Hayes is currently quarantining and was not at practice at PNC Park on Sunday.

Comments