MONESSEN (KDKA) – The Monessen City Council has adopted two new ordinances, one regarding fireworks and another regarding parking.

The fireworks ordinance is based on Pennsylvania regulations – requiring those that wish to shoot fireworks to acquire a permit from the city, be bonded for certain types of fireworks, and bans shooting them off on public streets or sidewalks and within 150 feet of any structure.

The ordinance also places a curfew for fireworks.

On certain holidays such as New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Fourth of July, and Labor Day, the curfew is midnight. Every other day is 10:00 p.m.

As for parking, the new ordinance abolishes parking meters in the downtown area and establishes free 2-hour parking zones.

Leased parking is confirmed, no-parking zones are established, and fines for parking violations are all part of the ordinance.

Mayor Matthew Shorraw says the parking ordinance will hopefully attract new businesses to Downtown Monessen.