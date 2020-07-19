HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 786 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, in addition to 8 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 101,027 since Saturday’s report.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 12 and July 18 is 146,701 with 5,552 positive cases, health officials say. 20,212 test results were reported to the department by 10:00 p.m. on July 18.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 7,015.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 926,352 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 637 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

In nursing homes and personal care homes, there are 18,638 resident COVID-19 cases and 3,599 employee cases, bringing the total number of cases in those facilities to 22,237. In total, 4,803 residents have died from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Around 7,507 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with the virus.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, new restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: