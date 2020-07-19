Comments
CRANBERRY (KDKA) — The reason for Sidney Crosby suddenly leaving the scrimmage at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex is still unclear, but one thing is for certain: he will not be returning to the ice today.
No Crosby for today’s skate in Cranberry https://t.co/CdyamjoCec
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 19, 2020
Pens Inside Scoop tweeted the workflow the Penguins have now adopted due to Crosby’s absence from practice. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ official Twitter account retweeted it, confirming that Crosby would not be at today’s skate.
Yesterday, Crosby left during the second half of the scrimmage and did not return to play. Coach Mike Sullivan says he could not comment on Crosby’s departure.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.
