PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties in western Pennsylvania.

It will be in effect starting at noon and ending at 8:00 p.m. tonight. You can see a list of all the counties affected here.

During this time, we’re going to be looking at temperatures that will at least feel like they’re in the triple digits. We started out this morning at 75 degrees Fahrenheit, with a dewpoint at 68 degrees. Generally, we’re expecting the dewpoint to surge into the 70s sometime late this morning and it will remain that way for the afternoon.

We have high temperatures that will likely be in the 90s today. We have a dew point that’s into the mid-70s.

That’s going to slow our bodies’ unique and natural ability to cool ourselves through the process of evaporation, and because of that slow process, that means if you’re outside for an extended amount of time, it might be a little bit difficult for you to stay cool and you could see heat exhaustion and heat stress.

You should take it easy while you’re outside and monitor those around you to make sure they are not affected by the high temperatures.

We also have a chance for some strong storms that could bring a chance for severe weather. That would be later on tonight.

Even though we are under a slight risk for severe weather, our chances for seeing widespread storms from this is still unlikely.

