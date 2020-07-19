PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County has announced the funeral arrangements for Robert Full, the former chief of Allegheny County Emergency Services.

Full died on Friday, July 17. He was 65-years-old.

RELATED: ‘He Will Always Be Chief Full’: Former Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Bob Full Passes Away At 65

From 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, friends can pay their respects at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory on 1111 Monroeville Avenue in Turtle Creek.

A second viewing will also take place on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, capacity at the funeral home is limited to 25 and masks will be required.

A Public Safety Service is set for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maurice Church on Ardmore Boulevard in Forest Hills.

The church’s capacity is limited to 130.

Anyone wishing to make donations in Full’s name is being encouraged to donate to the fire department of EMS of their choice.

You can read Robert Full’s full obituary on the funeral home’s website.