PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Feeling a little bit stressed out these days?
We all are, but maybe our rival to the west is feeling it more.
A new study from WalletHub has found that Cleveland is the most stressed city in the United States.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was about halfway down the list at 97th out of a total of 182 cities.
The study looked at factors such as work stress, money problems, family issues, and health and safety concerns.
You can read the full study and see how they decided on the rankings at WalletHub’s website.
