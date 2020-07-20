ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 172 new Coronavirus cases Monday, and no additional deaths, out of 2,173 test results.

The county-wide total now stands at 6,435 since March 14. There are 6,241 confirmed cases and 194 probable cases.

In the newest cases, health officials say patient ages range from 2- to 97-years-old with the median age being 42. Positive results are from tests that span July 3 through July 19.

Officials report that 512 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; with four more patients hospitalized since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 176 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 81 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands steady at 208 today. As of Sunday’s report, there had been 196 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths are of individuals ranging in age from 23-103, with 84 being the median age of those who have died.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket at 41%. The 50-64 age group has 19% of the cases, and the 65 and older age group has 17% of them.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 77 (1%)

05-12 – 106 (2%)

13-18 – 218 (3%)

19-24 – 1,093 (17%)

25-49 – 2,667 (41%)

50-64 – 1,192 (19%)

65 + — 1,082 (17%)

Health officials say, as of Sunday, 93,962 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

