MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – “Due to demand,” the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is testing out an appointment-only drive-thru event for people who want to apply for a license to carry.

All 80 spots for the event, scheduled for July 25 at the Monroeville Municipal Building, are booked. Walk-ins will not be allowed and people who show up without an appointment will be turned away.

“We have been fully staffed with 80 applicants scheduled per day to accommodate the citizens of the county. We are well aware of the demand for licenses to carry,” the sheriff’s office says on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says when applicants arrive, they’ll stop at a tent and take a coronavirus screening, then get their paperwork processed. It’s “imperative” to fill out the applications beforehand, the sheriff’s office says.

After that, applicants will get back in their vehicle and park. Licenses will be printed and delivered to their parked vehicle.

“The Sheriff’s Office is hoping the event is successful and more can be scheduled, but at the moment there are no others scheduled,” the Facebook post reads.

Back in June, KDKA talked to gun sellers who said they’re getting hammered with new customers during the pandemic, following protests and after discussions of defunding police.