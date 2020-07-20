PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown appears to be retiring from his football career once again.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver took to Twitter Monday afternoon, saying, “at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!”
His message goes on to read, “I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God.”
Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!!
— AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020
at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!
— AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020
I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾
— AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020
Last November, Brown announced on Twitter he was leaving the NFL. Then, a few hours later vowed to make a comeback.
You must log in to post a comment.