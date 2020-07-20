CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 172 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Grows To 6,435
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown appears to be retiring from his football career once again.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver took to Twitter Monday afternoon, saying, “at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!”

His message goes on to read, “I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God.”

Last November, Brown announced on Twitter he was leaving the NFL. Then, a few hours later vowed to make a comeback.

Comments