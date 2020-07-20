Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters have gathered in Oakland this morning for a “Black Workers Matter” demonstration.
The issues on the forefront are fair wages, health insurance and health concerns on the job amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The protest began at Atwood Street and Forbes Avenue. The protesters were expected to march toward Schenley Park.
Similar protests are happening in 40 other cities today.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.