PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday was a gorgeous day to be outside but the temperature made it a challenge.

With it being more than 90 degrees, it can become dangerous to certain groups of people.

“At first it’s alright then it just overwhelms you,” Bill Troy of Monroeville said.

“Pretty oppressive. It’s stifling, and it can be dangerous,” Roch Johnson of Verona said while walking the track in Schenley Park.

In Oakland’s Schenley Park, dozens of people were enjoying the morning sun. Many were trying to get their exercise and outdoor activities in before the heat of the day.

“Try to do it early in the morning. Early in the light,” Fred Davis of Squirrel Hill said.

“Don’t challenge the heat. I understand my physical limits,” Johnson told KDKA.

Trying to cool off can be a bit of a challenge as popular community pools are closed because of the pandemic. The same goes for community cooling centers.

According to the CDC, when the weather gets like this, the people at the highest risk for heat-related illnesses are people over 65, children under 2, and people with chronic mental illnesses.