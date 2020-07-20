PITTSBURGH (CBS NEWS) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and health care providers about the growing number of hand sanitizers that contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed.

The regulatory agency has expanded to 59 its list of sanitizers to steer clear of — some of which have already been recalled and some the FDA is recommending be recalled — for containing the potentially fatal substance, also known as wood alcohol.

“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” the FDA stated.

Young children who accidentally ingest these products, as well as adolescents and adults who drink them as an alcohol substitute, are most at risk of methanol poisoning, according to the agency. The lengthy list of potentially dangerous sanitizers include brands sold at Walmart-owned Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The FDA initially warned consumers last month of nine hand sanitizers to avoid, and has since added more brands that tested positive for methanol.

The agency’s warning comes amid heavy demand for sanitizer due to the coronavirus pandemic, with public health officials urging consumers to frequently wash their hands and to use hand sanitizer. For instance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using sanitizers that contain at least 60% ethanol alcohol, as well as frequently washing hands.

The FDA urged consumers to stop using the methanol products, which should be immediately discarded in hazardous waste containers. “Do not flush or pour these products down the drain,” the agency counseled in June.

The following is a list of all the potentially toxic sanitizers, according to the FDA:

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

4E Global’s Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Lear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global’s Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global’s Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global’s Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global’s Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global’s Assured Aloe

AAA Cosmetica’s bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

AAA Cosmetica’s QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

DDI Multinacional’s Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional’s Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional’s Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Eskbiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma’s Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s Best

Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s

Limpo Quimicos’ Gelclor

Limpo Quimicos’ NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos’ Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.’s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara’s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara’s Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Mystic International’s Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub

MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Keep It Clean

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Cavalry

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s Daesi hand sanitizer

For more information, read the FDA’s Warning at this link.

Click here for CBS News’ report.