WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A family is searching for answers after a mother and elementary school teacher was killed in the middle of the night in Westmoreland County.

Tracy Squib was shot early Monday morning at her home in 200 block of Pandora Road in Derry Township. The coroner said multiple shots were fired outside the home and one struck the 52-year-old, who was sleeping in her bed. Squib was then taken to a local hospital where she died.

Police do not know if the shooting was intentional or if it was a stray bullet.

Squib taught at Grace Bible Church, and her friends cannot think of anyone who would want to hurt her.

Pastor Jason Losier of Grace Bible Church heard the news from Squib’s daughter.

“Tracy, she was full of life,” the pastor told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso in an exclusive interview. “It’s senseless and needless and it’s like this bright light was snuffed out.”

For years, Squib taught preschool and kindergarten at Grace Bible Church. This year, she would have taught fourth grade.

“Helpful in any way, fun to be around. You could call her in the middle of the night because she would be there if you needed her,” said teacher and friend Nikki Updegraff.

“She was everybody’s best friend, a second mom,” said Daniel Losier, a former student. “She was the most fun, energetic, lovable person that I don’t have enough words to go into.”

Right now, police have no suspect and many questions.

“If it was an accident, why would you be shooting a gun near a house anyway? I can’t imagine who it would be if it was on purpose,” said Updegraff.

Squib’s two children are in agony.

“They both said to tell them that we had the best mom in the world,” said Pastor Losier. “Justice needs to be served.”