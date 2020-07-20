PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three years of work and $14 million later, the PWSA is reopening the Highland Park microfiltration plant.
The plant, which uses an average of 28 million gallons of drinking water per day, treats water from the Highland I Reservoir. The water then goes to PWSA customers in the city’s eastern neighborhoods, accounting for more than half of the authority’s drinking water customers.
Restoring service to the MFP strengthens our entire water distribution system. With this work complete, we can begin other critical water infrastructure projects. https://t.co/HULf7LcjEt
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) July 20, 2020
It went down in 2017 so PWSA could improve treatment methods, rehabilitate the microfiltation system and “provide greater security” around the reservoir.
“The work PWSA has done the past few years to ensure clean and safe drinking water for Pittsburgh residents is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a press release.
“I commend the authority’s leadership for this work, which is going on while it is also replacing thousands of lead service lines around the city, and thank residents for their patience during all these years.”
