LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) — The search for a missing teen from the Amish community in Lancaster County is intensifying.
Volunteers spent part of the weekend looking for clues into the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.
Searchers combed 4,000 acres of land where the suspect’s car was spotted.
They say pandemic restrictions made their efforts more difficult.
“We try but it is a little hard to do, but we are aware we have to try to keep our distance,” said Randy Nields, of the Bird-In-Hand Fire Department. “We just want to perform the search, but we still have that in the back of our mind.”
Police arrested a suspect last weekend, but have not said if he is cooperating.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.
