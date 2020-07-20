CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 138 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death, 1 New Hospitalized Patient
LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) — The search for a missing teen from the Amish community in Lancaster County is intensifying.

Volunteers spent part of the weekend looking for clues into the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

(Source: FBI)

Searchers combed 4,000 acres of land where the suspect’s car was spotted.

They say pandemic restrictions made their efforts more difficult.

“We try but it is a little hard to do, but we are aware we have to try to keep our distance,” said Randy Nields, of the Bird-In-Hand Fire Department. “We just want to perform the search, but we still have that in the back of our mind.”

Police arrested a suspect last weekend, but have not said if he is cooperating.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

