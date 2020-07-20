CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 138 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death, 1 New Hospitalized Patient
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Parts of Painters Run Road will close for bridge work today.

The closure is expected to last at least a week.

Detours will be put in place for motorists:

Eastbound traffic

  • From Painters Run Road, turn right Bower Hill Road
  • Turn right onto Kelso Road
  • Stay on Kelso Road as it becomes Rob Hollow Road
  • Turn right onto Painters Run Road (if needed)

Westbound traffic

  • Same detour in the opposite direction

More details can be found from the Department of Public Works here.

