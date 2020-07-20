Comments
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Parts of Painters Run Road will close for bridge work today.
The closure is expected to last at least a week.
Detours will be put in place for motorists:
Eastbound traffic
- From Painters Run Road, turn right Bower Hill Road
- Turn right onto Kelso Road
- Stay on Kelso Road as it becomes Rob Hollow Road
- Turn right onto Painters Run Road (if needed)
Westbound traffic
- Same detour in the opposite direction
More details can be found from the Department of Public Works here.
