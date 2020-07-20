Comments
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Allegheny County are looking for a 28-year-old woman considered to be dangerous.
The Pitcairn Police Department says Carly Urlakis is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police describe her as a white female 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds.
“Please do not approach this female as she is considered to be dangerous,” police say.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is is asked to immediately call 911 or Monroeville dispatch at 412-856-1111.
You must log in to post a comment.