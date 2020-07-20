PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania has some of the best colleges in the state.
According to College Magazine’s Top 10 Colleges in Pennsylvania, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh all made the cut. IUP came in at No. 10, while Carnegie Mellon and Pitt were No. 9 and No. 4, respectively.
College Magazine said IUP “offers an affordable education in a cozy environment.” The school’s Greek life organizations were also highlighted. Despite its size, Carnegie Mellon “offers students research, coursework and extracurricular opportunities equivalent to those of a larger university,” the magazine said.
Pitt “reigns supreme among colleges in the Steel City,” College Mag said,” with its alumni network of over 331,000.”
Penn State University was ranked No. 1.
Read more about each school here.
