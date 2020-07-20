PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh says students must complete a 14-day shelter-in-place period before attending face-to-face classes in the fall.

Students received an email on Monday that said those living in university housing must complete seven of the 14 shelter-in-place days immediately before arriving on campus. The next seven days would be completed immediately after arriving. Pitt says some students may need to attend remote classes, even after in-person classes start, due to the shelter-in-place period.

In the email, Pitt said it “is prepared to test up to 400 incoming students daily to learn about the prevalence of the virus across our five-campus system. Throughout the shelter-in-place period, we will also screen students for COVID-19.”

The email also said Pitt will begin moving students into university housing on Aug. 11, using staggered move-in times. Pitt says all students should be moved in by Aug. 31.

Pitt also formed a COVID-19 Medical Response Office, which will work closely with UPMC. If a student tests positive, Pitt will have isolation facilities so the student will be separated from others.