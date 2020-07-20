Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Children’s Museum will not reopen the rest of the year.
This comes after the museum says it has spent the last several months evaluating options for reopening safely and has decided to reopen in January 2021.
While other museums are reopening, the Children’s Museum says it has more interactive exhibits than others.
Employees who were furloughed have now been permanently laid off, but the museum plans to hire back staff in phases as it gradually reopens next year.
When the museum does reopen, there will be “enhanced sanitizing procedures” focusing on high-touch areas and more hand sanitizer stations and barriers.
