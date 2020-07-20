PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday was the eleventh 90-degree day of the year and an amazing tenth 90 degree day of the month.

You’d have to go all the way back to 2012 for the last time we had seen this many 90 degree days this soon into the month, and this is the most 90 degree days already for the month of July since 2012. If you look at the 30 year average, Pittsburgh sees just 9.5 90 degree days in a year so hitting that in a single month is kind of a big deal.

Highs today shouldn’t be as hot as they were yesterday when we hit 92 degrees. Yesterday, a ridge of high pressure was in place with moderate winds out of the southwest helping to push up both the temperature and the dew point. We are on the opposite side of a boundary for today with temps falling to 17 degrees Celsius from 19 degrees Celsius yesterday.

With the switch in wind direction along with cloud cover in place, temperatures should be a couple of degrees down from yesterday’s high of 92 degrees. No matter what happens with the temperature you should be prepared for another hot and humid day. If stuck outside please take frequent breaks.

Looking ahead, we stay on the hot side through Wednesday. If we see a 90 degree day this week Wednesday would likely be the day. We will also see thunderstorms during the afternoon on Wednesday with rain continuing into Thursday. Cooler weather will be in place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.