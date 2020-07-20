PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We went this far into the summer with no baseball and now two baseball teams could call PNC Park “home” for the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays learned Saturday they will have to fly south to play.

In a statement from the team, it respects the government’s decision and safety is a top priority. The ball club went on to say it is looking for the best home location to play the 2020 season.

And according to our news partners over at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PNC Park could be that field for some of Toronto’s games for this season.

Sources: Prohibited from playing in Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking at PNC Park as a potential site for some home games in 2020. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 20, 2020

Now as for how they would work with both teams using the field, there are no details yet.

The Blue Jays have a little more than a week to figure out where home will be. Their season starts on July 29th.

As for the team that usually calls Pittsburgh home, the Pirates, they start the season on Friday.

They travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals.