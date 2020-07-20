WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – The man who was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency at Sandcastle yesterday has died.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit says they are investigating, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Sandcastle reps say a man had a medical emergency this afternoon in one of the park’s pools. No word on his condition. https://t.co/TRRg8pL1G9 — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) July 19, 2020

The call for an unresponsive male at Sandcastle came in to 911 dispatchers at 3:21 p.m. Sunday. Police say employees attempted lifesaving measures on the 37-year-old, who was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:53 p.m.

Those at the park told KDKA how scary the situation was. It was described “as very emotional.”

“It was a horrible, horrible scene,” said a witness.

“All of a sudden we heard screaming and yelling,” said another witness. “It was a panic. It was really sad and scary.”

According to Sandcastle, the man collapsed as he was exiting the pool around 3:15 p.m. Witnesses said the man was pulled from the water with the help of others.

The cause of his death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.