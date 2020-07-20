Comments
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Seneca Valley School District approved its return-to-school plan.
On Monday, the board voted 8-1 to approve the plan.
Parents will be asked to choose between five days per week in class, fully online or a mix of online and in-person classes.
If Butler County remains in the “green phase,” the district said reopening will be Aug. 26. as scheduled.
Parents will receive an email with the options on Wednesday and have until July 29 to select the learning model they would like for their child.
In a survey, 79 percent of parents said they plan to have their kids in school every day.
To view the plan on the Seneca Valley School District’s website, click here.
