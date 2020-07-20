PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Toronto Blue Jays are considering using PNC Park in Pittsburgh for their home games this season.

On Saturday, the Canadian government barred the Toronto Blue Jays from using Rogers Centre in Toronto as their home field, according to the club.

This leaves them without a home field for the shortened 2020 MLB season.

Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates released a statement saying they are having active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games at PNC Park.

“In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the

Blue Jays at PNC Park this season. This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best,” Pirates President Travis Williams said. “If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue

Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams.”

Toronto will have over a week to find a new home, they start the 2020 season on the road and are not scheduled to play a home game until July 29.

