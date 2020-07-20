WOODWARD, Pa. (AP) — A woman and a young girl were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a northern Pennsylvania home. But a firefighter who was passing by while headed to a training session was able to rescue a man from the burning residence.
The fire in Woodward was reported early Sunday.
Authorities say the firefighter saw the blaze and reported it, then kicked in a door and got the man to safety.
As this was happening, a woman crawled out of a second-floor window onto a porch roof and then either fell or jumped to the ground.
Firefighters couldn’t to rescue an 8-year-old girl trapped in a second-floor bedroom.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.