PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WW Ambassador Mary Vogliano is helping us eat healthy during the PTL Summer Shape Up!
Italian chicken sausage and pepper sandwiches
Serves: 4 | SmartPoints per serving: 6 across all myWW plans
Ingredients:
● 2 tsp, extra-virgin olive oil
● 2 large, thinly sliced raw Cubanelle peppers
● 1 large, yellow variety, thinly sliced uncooked onion
● 1 tsp minced garlic
● ¼ tsp dried oregano
● 3 Tbsp water
● 2 tsp, or cider vinegar red-wine vinegar
● ⅛ tsp, or to taste table salt
● 1 pinch, freshly ground black pepper
● 12 oz, Italian-variety (4 links) cooked chicken sausages
● 4 tsp, Dijon mustard or other hot mustard, to taste
● 4 items, grilled or toasted, reduced-calorie hot dog buns
Instructions:
1. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add peppers and onion; cook, stirring often, until nicely charred and tender, about 12 minutes.
2. Stir in garlic and oregano; cook 30 seconds until fragrant. Stir in water; toss to moisten mixture. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar; set aside.
3. Heat outdoor grill to medium-high (or grill pan over medium-high heat).
4. Grill sausages, turning, until nicely charred on all sides, about 10 minutes.
5. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard on each bun; add sausage and top each with about 1/3 cup pepper-onion mixture. Yields 1 sandwich per serving.
