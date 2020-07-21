HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is ready to take legal action against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Last week, Devos said her office would withhold funding from schools if they do not fully reopen this fall.

But Shapiro says it would be illegal to stop the funds that are appropriated by Congress.

In a letter to school district superintendents on Tuesday, Shapiro says his office would take action if the feds strip funding from schools in the state.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, educators across our Commonwealth are being forced to make incredibly difficult choices,” AG Shapiro said in the letter. “Your decisions must balance children’s educational and emotional needs, parents’ ability to return to work, the health and safety of your teachers and staff, and overall public health.

“Secretary DeVos has indicated that she may attempt to unilaterally stop Congressionally-appropriated funds from flowing to certain districts and schools in violation of the law. If that happens, in a way that impacts the Commonwealth, I’ll take all appropriate actions.”