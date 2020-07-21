PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 139 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, and one additional death, out of 1,501 test results.

The county-wide total now stands at 6,574 since March 14. There are 6,380 confirmed cases and 194 probable cases.

In the newest cases, health officials say patient ages range from 1- to 92-years-old with the median age being 38. Positive results are from tests that span June 29 through July 20.

Officials report that 520 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; with eight more patients hospitalized since Monday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 176 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 82 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 209. As of Monday’s report, there had been 197 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The most recently reported death is of a 63-year-old patient who passed away on July 19. Ages range from 23-103 with the median age being 84.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket at 41%. The 50-64 age group has 19% of the cases, and the 65 and older age group has 17% of them.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 79 (1%)

05-12 – 107 (2%)

13-18 – 226 (3%)

19-24 – 1,116 (17%)

25-49 – 2,714 (41%)

50-64 – 1,225 (19%)

65 + — 1,107 (17%)

Health officials say, as of Sunday, 95,449 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

