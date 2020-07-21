PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As retailers continue to make masks mandatory, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course.
USA Today reports the two stores, both part of Dollar Tree, Inc., had started requiring shoppers to wear masks earlier in July.
However, now the website says the stores “request” customers wear masks. All associates and vendors are required to wear face coverings.
In places where masks are mandatory — like in Pennsylvania — Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will require masks.
The mask policy reads: “In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores. We also request that our customers wear face coverings, and require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance.”
